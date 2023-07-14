Donald Trump Caught On Video Shanking A Golf Shot At Trump National In Los Angeles

Videos by OutKick

Shanks happen, they even rear their ugly head at the former President of the United States on his own golf course. Unfortunately for Donald Trump, his shank was caught on video.

A clip that was supposedly filmed this week has gone viral showing Trump just short of the green on a hole at Trump National in Los Angeles. After a couple of practice swings surrounded by secret service and his playing partners, the former President is caught catching a hosel rocket and launching his golf ball straight right.

Donald Trump is known to have a rather impressive golf game, at least that’s his reputation, but a shank can jump up and bite every golfer, whether they’re a weekend warrior or a professional.

The actual action of Trump’s golf swing doesn’t look all that bad at all, especially for someone who recently turned 77 years old. On this particular swing, it looks like Trump had a few too moving parts, got out in front of the ball with his hands, and had the dreaded combo of an open face and catching the ball off the heel of the club.