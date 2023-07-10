LIV Golf Championship Moved To Trump National Doral Instead Of Scheduled Saudi Arabia Course

Videos by OutKick

For the second consecutive year, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami hosts the LIV Golf Championship. But this year, the tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Not only that, but the Saudi-backed league changed the date for its finale. Originally set to start on November 3rd, the players will now tee it up on October 20th in South Florida, according to ESPN.

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman released a statement, saying “We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion. The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf.

“We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event.”

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez, Team Captain Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed of 4 Aces GC and Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Saudi Golf Federation, celebrate with the championship trophy after winning during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Worth noting that Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is not losing its tournament. Instead, LIV Golf is putting its regular season finale at the club on the weekend of October 13.

It’s an interesting twist on a fascinating season for professional golf. Though there’s no mention of the PGA Tour merger playing a role, it’s hard to imagine that it didn’t.

Moving LIV Golf’s biggest event — the final one of the season — out of Saudi Arabia and into the United States definitely feels influenced by the potential merger.

Putting it at a Trump National golf course raises another interesting aspect. If the tours do eventually merge — assuming it passes legal hurdles — could Trump golf courses host PGA Tour tournaments?

That would certainly spice things up. Corporate media types will likely lose their minds.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer recently had to postpone a CHARITY golf tournament because attendees didn’t want to play at Trump National.

That’s just one of the many questions surrounding the potential merger. But the LIV Golf change from a Saudi Arabia to Trump National in the United States represents an interesting change.

Does it mean anything? Perhaps not.

Could it mean quite a lot? Absolutely.

Stay tuned.