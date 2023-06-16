PGA Tour Responds To DOJ’s Investigation Into Saudi-LIV Golf Merger

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour has released a statement concerning the United States Department of Justice’s probe into the potential merger with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the PGA Tour expressed that the proposed merger will benefit stakeholders and players on both sides of the possible deal amid the DOJ’s concerns regarding “antitrust concerns.”

The statement read:

“We are confident that once all stakeholders learn more about how the PGA TOUR will lead this new venture, they will understand how it benefits our players, fans, and sport while protecting the American institution of golf.”

OutKick’s Golf Expert Mark Harris said that Thursday’s announcement by the DOJ was to be expected as both golfing powers opted to unite.

No official deal has been made; only a mutual agreement exists between the PGA Tour and LIV.

“It was only a matter of time before the word ‘investigation’ would be tied to the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), and in turn, LIV Golf,” Harris wrote.

He added, “Exactly eight days after plans for the merger were announced, the United States Department Of Justice appears to be preparing to get into the mud.”

After nearly two years of antagonizing LIV Golf for its “immoral” funding, the Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan seemingly gave in to the Saudi league’s large pockets.

Uproar over the merger has been external and internal.

For many of these PGA regulars, sticking with Monahan and the Tour was a matter of fidelity and resisting Saudi money as an issue of defending human rights.

Now that Monahan has agreed to join forces with the Saudis, PGA Tour golfers feel like they missed out on massive paydays.

As previously reported on OutKick, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (worth nearly $700 billion) is working on creating a fund for PGA Tour loyalists that rejected deals with the LIV league.

Now everyone’s happy … and getting paid by the Saudis.