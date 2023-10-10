Donald Trump Roasts The Patriots During Speech In New England While Taking Dig At Joe Biden

Videos by OutKick

The New England Patriots are in such bad shape at the moment that even former President Donald Trump is using the franchise as a comparison to Joe Biden. To add salt to the wound, Trump’s recent calling out of the Pats came during a speech in New England of all places.

Trump delivered a speech in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Tuesday and at one point compared President Biden negotiating with Chinese President Xi Jinping to his old high school football team taking the field against a good NFL team.

Donald Trump called out the Patriots while delivering a speech in New England of all places.(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

For the last two decades, the Patriots would be most people’s first choice when mentioning a top-tier NFL team, but that isn’t the case nowadays. Trump went with the Philadelphia Eagles in his comparison while taking a jab at the Patriots while doing so.

“For him to negotiate with President Xi of China,” Trump said, per Mediaite “is like my high school football team playing… Let’s see, what’s a good football team nowadays? Philadelphia’s good. You know they change a little bit. I used to say New England. I used to say the Patriots.”

“I’d love to be able to say the Patriots. [Bill Belichick] is a great guy, great coach, but they’re having a little hard time. What’s going on with the Patriots? But he’s a great coach. He’ll figure it out somehow.”

While Trump believes Belichick and the Patriots will figure something out, it doesn’t look good at all in New England.

The Patriots were shut out by the New Orleans Saints 34-0 this past Sunday a week after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 38-3. The Pats have scored just one touchdown over their last three games and sit dead last in team scoring averaging 11 points per contest so far this season.