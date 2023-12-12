Donald Trump Is Selling Trading Cards With Authentic Pieces Of Suit He Wore For Mugshot

Videos by OutKick

Former President Donald Trump is selling a collectible trading card that features a piece of his suit that was worn in his now famous mugshot.

In a new Truth Social post, the former President announced that “due to the great excitement and success” of his previous digital trading cards, he would be releasing a new one – appropriately titled “The Mugshot Edition.”

You CAN’T make this up…Donald Trump just announced that he’s selling relic cards of himself that contain an ACTUAL piece of the suit he wore to get his mugshot taken.



For each person that buys 47 cards, in honor of the country’s 47th President, they will also receive an authentic piece of the suit that he wore from his Fulton County, Georgia arrest photo. There will be 2,024 limited edition Mugshot bundles available – and 25 will be autographed.

The total Mugshot bundle purchase would come to $4,653. “So get yours now!” or something.

IT’S WORKED IN THE PAST

Trump has previously sold two other digital card collections that brought in quite a solid profit. After teasing a “Trump Major Announcement” last year, the former President ended up revealing what some believed to be a troll move of a trading card set. The move paid off (literally) – he made over $4.4 million from the initial sale! A few months later he did another collection that generated $4.6 million.

Across social media, some card collectors believe that the limited edition mugshot card could eventually be worth a lot more and expect them to quickly sell out.

Based on the previous success, it’s clear why the President – who loves stirring the pot, would release another collectible edition and include the mugshot with it. That photo is viewed as a rallying call for his supporters as Trump faces 13 felony charges over accusations he tried to subvert the 2020 presidential election.