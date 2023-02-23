Donald Trump Splurges On McDonald’s For East Palestine First Responders

Videos by OutKick

Former President Donald Trump busted out his wallet for first responders in East Palestine, Ohio.

The good people of East Palestine are dealing with the terrible aftermath of a chemical spill due to a train derailing, and Trump (and OutKick’s Joe Kinsey) visited the community Wednesday. He handed out supplies but also took a bunch of first responders to McDonald’s.

Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“So, I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here,” the 45th President joked while at the register.

He then immediately declared he was “going to take care of” the police officers and firefighters in East Palestine in need of some food.

Donald Trump visits the people of East Palestine.

Politics aside, this was a classy move from the former President. Whether you hate Trump or love him (either is fine in our political system), you have to recognize the people of East Palestine need help. They need hope.

Trump’s not even the President anymore, and he still arrived before Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg or President Joe Biden.

The former was busy photographing a young female journalist doing her job instead of getting there ASAP. He did end up going Thursday.

Trump’s love for McDonald’s is also not a secret. In fact, the real estate mogul and current Republican candidate is very open about his love for the burger joint. He even treated Clemson to some McDonald’s after winning the national title.

There aren’t too many working class things about Trump. Loving McDonald’s is definitely one of them, and I say that as a good thing.

Nothing beats crispy McDonald’s fries, and the cooks better have made sure the first responders working their tails off got the hottest and crispiest fries possible.

What is happening in East Palestine, Ohio with the chemical spill is a national disgrace, and wouldn't be tolerated if the victims weren't poor and powerless.



Hopefully, the federal government will actually start taking care of the people of East Palestine and it won’t be left to man who isn’t even in office anymore. The good people there deserve much better.