Don Mattingly Is Going To Be Leaving The Marlins

It looks like the Miami Marlins’ Don Mattingly Era is drawing to a close.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Mattingly will be letting the club know that he plans to resign at the end of this season.

Breaking: Don Mattingly is telling the Marlins today he will be leaving as manager at the end of the year — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 25, 2022

Mattingly arrived in the Marlins clubhouse back in 2016 after spending five seasons at the helm of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While he had a win-loss percentage north of .500 with the Dodgers, he only managed .428 with the Marlins.

The Marlins went 437-583 under Mattingly, never posting a winning record in any of his six seasons.

Don Mattingly’s success with the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t quite follow him across the country to the Miami Marlins. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Heyman reports that the Marlins skipper will tell the team’s brass that the team needs a new voice leading the clubhouse. While the expectation is that Mattingly will take a breather from managing, but he’s not retiring.

The 61-year-old — who should be in the Hall of Fame but isn’t (nice job, baseball writers) — was one of the best first basemen and hitters of the 1980s and ’90s. All 14 years of his MLB career were spent with the New York Yankees.

Despite numerous accolades, the greatest moment of Mattingly’s esteemed career came when he was berated by Mr. Burns for not shaving his sideburns.

Who needs the Hall of Fame anyway once you’ve been a guest star on The Simpsons?

Not Don Mattingly, that’s who.

