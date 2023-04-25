Jemele Hill Unsurprisingly Upset CNN Fired Don Lemon, Immediately Plays Race Card

Videos by OutKick

Jemele Hill’s reaction to CNN firing Don Lemon was exactly what you’d expect.

CNN finally pulled the plug on Lemon’s tenure with the network after repeated issues and then absolutely buried him when the fired anchor allegedly lied about how his dismissal unfolded.

The former morning show host claimed nobody at CNN reached out, which the news network tweeted was a blatant lie.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

Hill, who never misses an opportunity for attention, had to weigh in. And you guessed it, race was an issue!

The former ESPN pundit reacted to a report that Lemon’s bizarre and unacceptable exchange with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy played a role in his firing.

The two argued about what role the NRA and guns played in helping black people secure their rights after the Civil War, but that was likely not the issue that cost Lemon his job, in part.

The disgraced former CNN host said Ramaswamy was “sitting here, whatever ethnicity you are, explaining to me what it’s like to be black in America.”

It was, likely, not about the guns that cost Lemon his job. It was his “whatever ethnicity you are” line that was a bridge way too far and downright appalling.

Jemele Hill reacts.

Of course, the facts be damned whenever Hill feels the need to rush to someone’s defense. She completely disregarded the important aspect of Lemon’s firing and instead just focused on the guns.

“So Don Lemon got fired for … doing his job? A [fingers up emoji] presidential candidate [fingers up emoji] that says the NRA helped Black people secure their rights deserved to be called out for lying. Not to mention that asinine characterization of the Civil War.”

So Don Lemon got fired for … doing his job?



A ✌🏾presidential candidate✌🏾that says the NRA helped Black people secure their rights deserved to be called out for lying. Not to mention that asinine characterization of the Civil War. https://t.co/esa3G0zxN8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2023

Except, as stated above, that likely wasn’t the issue. Does anyone really think CNN fired Don Lemon for subtly being against guns and disregarding history? No shot.

And for the record, the NRA did help arm people in the era of reconstruction and forward, according to Fox News. While the nitty gritty of Ramaswamy’s argument with Lemon can be debated, there is no debate about whether or not gun rights organizations helped arm minorities in America.

However, that’s not the issue. It was his racist comment towards Vivek Ramaswamy that got him in trouble. Odd that Jemele Hill completely ignored that, right? Very strange indeed.

Why did she focus on statements about guns and history when that was clearly not the catalyst for Don Lemon getting in huge trouble.

Jemele Hill defends Don Lemon. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lemon has a long history of issues.

Let’s also not pretend like the exchange with Ramaswamy was the lone factor. Let’s run down a quick list of some of his greatest hits:

Those are all in the past several months. Lemon also faced allegations years ago of sending troubling messages to a co-worker from a burner phone.

All signs pointed to CNN wanting to dump Lemon and after getting the opportunity on Monday, the trigger was pulled and he was dumped.

Why did Jemele Hill leave all of this out of her tweet? It’s almost like the facts don’t matter to her.

Jemele Hill reacts to Don Lemon firing. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Where does Don Lemon go from here? Likely not anywhere lucrative. But at least he has Jemele Hill’s support!