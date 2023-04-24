Don Lemon Lied About Statement On Firing, Says CNN

CNN fired Don Lemon.

He posted a tweet claiming his agent informed him of his termination Monday morning and that he had not heard a word from management.

The network says that statement is untrue.

According to CNN, Lemon refused to meet with management about the decision and instead grieved about it on Twitter:

This is the first time we’ve believed a CNN statement on the surface.

It’s peak Don to make himself the victim by framing his firing process as unprofessional.

Neither CNN nor Lemon has said what led to the termination. Perhaps it was Lemon’s record-low ratings. Or his on-air sexism. Or his reputation as an internal ghoul.

After all, the past year has proven quite eventful for Don Lemon:

Before disputing Lemon’s tweets, CNN released a statement calling the firing a “parting of ways.”

“CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The firing comes at a busy time inside CNN. The network announced the hirings of Charles Barkley and Gayle King over the weekend, is in the process of removing Laura Coates from primetime, and is trying Kaitlan Collins out for the vacant 9 p.m. ET timeslot.

While there’s doubt any of the above moves will steer the sinking ship forward, CNN is already a more respectable network without Don Lemon.

Lemon joins Jeffrey Toobin, Brian Stelter, John Hardwood, Chris Cillizza, and Chris Cuomo as recently fired CNN hacks.

