CNN Fires Don Lemon

CNN fired Don Lemon.

Earlier this afternoon, Lemon posted a message on Twitter revealing the network had terminated his contract. In a humorous twist, the bosses did not notify Lemon of his firing directly:

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.

Quite the year it has been for Don.

Last fall, CNN demoted Lemon from primetime to a morning television program with two female co-hosts.

There, the trio set industry lows.

In December, reports surfaced that Lemon berated co-host Kaitlan Collins behind-the-science after a segment in which she spoke more than he preferred.

Lemon continued his sexist path in January, when he declared women over the age of 40 “past their prime.”

CNN benched Lemon for said remark and sentenced him to “formal training.”

Earlier this month, a Variety report revealed Lemon has long-standing issues with women at the network, calling one “fat” to her face.

He sent another female staffer threatening messages, says the same report.

Lemon is now threatening to sue Variety for the report claiming to have obtained text messages revealing the extent to which he has bullied female colleagues.

And just last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on the CNN morning show on condition she would not have to speak to Lemon.

The drama goes on and on.

CNN could have parted ways with Lemon for any one or combination of these reasons.

*This is a breaking news story. Check back to OutKick today for more analysis on Don Lemon’s firing.