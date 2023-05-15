Domestic Assault Case Dropped Against Jags’ Chris Claybrooks

Videos by OutKick

Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks is no longer facing a domestic assault charge stemming from his arrest in April in Nashville.

The 24-year-old Nashville native was arrested following an altercation he had with an ex-girlfriend while out on a date with his new girlfriend.

According to TMZ Sports, there was no reason cited for prosecutors suddenly dropping the charges. Claybrooks faced two misdemeanor counts: one count of domestic assault with bodily injury and one count of vandalism under $1,000.

Allegations of infidelity started flying. At one point, the ex alleged that Claybrooks had spent the night with her the day prior and offered evidence from her cellphone to show Claybrooks’ current lady. Apparently, the ex was also wearing a wig to stay incognito before confronting Claybrooks.

Claybrooks allegedly grabbed his ex, snatched her phone away and threw it on the ground, according to the police report. The woman, his ex, suffered bruises and abrasions on her hand.

The Jaguars released a statement on the matter, assuring that they were fully aware of Claybrooks’ arrest.

“The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Chris Claybrooks was drafted by the Jags in 2020 in the seventh round of the draft. He played two seasons in Memphis before heading to Jacksonville. Claybrooks has logged 81 tackles and five passes defensed in his career.