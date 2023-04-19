Jaguars Player Chris Claybrooks Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge

Videos by OutKick

Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested over the weekend in Nashville.

Claybrooks was arrested on charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000 after an alleged incident involving an unnamed woman identified as his ex-girlfriend, according to Jacksonville.com.

The 25-year-old NFL player is accused of grabbing a woman’s cell phone and throwing it into the ground of a movie theater parking lot. He was released on a $2,500 bond and will appear in court May 1, according to the same report.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Chris Claybrooks was arrested over the weekend in Nashville. He faces a pair of misdemeanor charges. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

An alleged dispute between women might have sparked the situation.

A police affidavit claims the unnamed ex-girlfriend confronted Claybrooks in the movie theater parking lot while he was with his current girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend then allegedly informed her she’d been with the Jaguars player the night before and attempted to provide proof on her phone.

That’s when the NFL DB allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground. The unnamed woman allegedly suffered bruises and abrasions, according to the same Jacksonville.com report.

In response to the arrest, the Jaguars told Jacksonville.com, “The Jaguars are aware of a recent incident in Nashville involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Chris Claybrooks arrested in Jacksonville on charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Claybrooks was a seventh round pick in the 2020 draft. He has a total of 73 tackles since entering the NFL. Now, the former Memphis athlete has some serious off-the-field issues to worry about.