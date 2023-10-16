Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Is Earning A Reputation As The Conscience Of The NFL

Videos by OutKick

We all know Tua Tagovailoa has come into his own as a quarterback since the arrival of Mike McDaniel as the Miami Dolphins coach. But he’s so much more now.

So much more.

Earlier this year Tagovailoa advised reporters to go see ‘Sound of Freedom,’ the movie about the fight against child sex trafficking. He did this even as the movie was being criticized by a certain political demographic.

On Sunday, after the Dolphins woke up from a 14-0 deficit and ultimately demolished the Carolina Panthers, 42-21, Tagovailoa interrupted his post-game press conference to discuss the war in Israel.

Tua Tagovailoa Turns Press Conference

Tagovailoa took the postgame podium and was actually asked about whether he called an audible to connect with receiver Tyreek Hill on their 61-yard touchdown.

“Well, me and Tyreek talked in the huddle about that entire deal before his touchdown,” Tagovailoa began, ” and Mike (McDaniel) was actually on schedule with what we wanted to do. He said, ‘Here’s the play, but if you want to do this, if you want to do that, I don’t care. It’s not basically giving you full control, but I trust that you’re going to make it right.’ So that’s what we did.”

And then the conscience of the NFL kicked in.

Tua Tagovailoa Prayers For Israel

“But I kind of want to also just bring to the attention, I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel,” Tagovailoa volunteered. “And just wanted to bring to attention, for those who don’t necessarily understand things that are going on, that it really is bad, and if you don’t understand, if you go on Google, you look, you search, and you read about what’s going on in this world, this world needs prayer.”

“I don’t know what we’ve come to, but just my thoughts, my prayers are out with those people in Israel.

“I know the Ukraine and Russia war is still going on, as well, and just wanted to bring notice that although we have the freedom to do this here, play football and be able to have the freedom to do these things, that to come back into reality and think, ‘That’s where we all are here in this world.’

“Just want to bring that to the attention. Hopefully we all come together and can pray for the kids, the children, the wives, the women and the men that are putting themselves out there every day for those unfortunate events that are happening right now.”

Perfect Statement And Perfect Day For Dolphins

Interestingly, no one asked a follow-up questions about Israel. Remember when athletes were asked tons of questions about kneeling?

Years ago athletes began to give their opinions on issues that were near and dear to them. Stuff they believed is important to society. So they made political statements.

Tagovailoa this year is doing that while coming at it from a position that leans toward prayer. And Christianity. And grace.

That is right on point.

It’s certainly on point for the Dolphins.

Because on a day the final undefeated team of 2023 went down in the defeat, that left the Dolphins as the only undefeated team in the history of the NFL. The 1972 Dolphins are perfect.

Just like Tagovailoa’s remarks.

