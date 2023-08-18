Tua Tagovailoa Urges Media At Press Conference To Go See ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins are spending much of this week in Houston for joint practices against the Houston Texans and players and coaches saw this as a good time to bond. So quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went to see the movie “Sound of Freedom.”

And he really liked the movie.

A lot.

So much so that he advised reporters with children to go see the film as well.

” ‘Sound of Freedom’ is good,” Tagovailoa told a group of reporters at his weekly press conference. “Yeah, ‘Sound of Freedom’ is definitely really good. You guys should watch that. Especially you guys with kids.”

Good advice. And Tagovailoa is not alone. Odell Beckham Jr. recently went to see the film and was left speechless.

“Sound of Freedom” recounts the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent, who embarks on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Starring Jim Caviezel as Ballard, the plot follows Ballard’s anti-sex trafficking organization as it embarks on Operation Underground Railroad to free children from what is essentially child sex slavery.

The film has been a runaway hit since its July 4 release. It has grossed roughly $175 million despite backlash from some critics and media who see it as some right-wing conspiracy movie.

On CNN recently, guest Mike Rothschild argued “Sound of Freedom” is a film made to appeal to QAnon audiences. And it stars Caviezel, who appeals to QAnon audiences.

“You have a lot of people who are in this world of QAnon who say they don’t know what that is, they don’t know what that is, they’re just asking questions,” Rothschild said. “With Jim Caviezel, he is openly embracing it.

“He is openly using its catch phrases and concepts. He’s speaking at QAnon conventions. And this film is being marketed to either specific QAnon believers or people who believe all the same tenets of QAnon, but claim they don’t know what it is.”

Rothschild added that while he accepts child sex trafficking exists, films such as “Sound of Freedom” “are created out of bogus statistics.”

“With something like “Sound of Freedom,”” Rothschild said, “it’s specifically looking at QAnon concepts of these child trafficking rings that are run by these high level elites and only people like Tim Ballard, and only people like Jim Caviezel, and by extension the ticket buyer can help bring these rings down.”

That’s some conspiracy theory concoction of its own to explain why an NFL quarterback liked the movie. Even if it is the NFL quarterback with the league’s second-highest quarterback rating in 2022.

It would probably blow Rothschild’s mind that Tagovailoa’s most staunch defenders call themselves Tuanon.

And it would probably make Rothschild crazy that Tagovailoa is recommending the film.

