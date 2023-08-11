OBJ Was Practically Speechless After Seeing Child-Trafficking Movie ‘Sound Of Freedom’

Videos by OutKick

Sound Of Freedom is arguably the biggest movie of the summer that didn’t involve a nuclear physicist or a doll, and now Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has given his review.

A brief one.

Beckham took to X (we all know it’s just Twitter) to give his take on the film that shines a light on the disturbing world of child trafficking.

Sound of Freedom.



I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 10, 2023

“Sound of Freedom,” Beckham wrote. “I don’t even know what to say. That’s heavy.”

In a way, that says a lot, doesn’t it?

The film stars Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino and tells the story of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard who left his job to save kids from sex traffickers.

The film has brought in over $150 million. It’s weird that a movie about how terrible child sex trafficking is would be controversial, but welcome to the world in 2023. Still, those vain cancellation attempts likely fueled some of the interest in the film.

We’ve seen this kind of thing happen with other works like the video game Hogwarts Legacy and the Jason Aldean song “Try That In A Small Town.”

Perhaps we’ll get some more film reviews from OBJ. I’d like to hear his thoughts on Oppenheimer or maybe that Haunted Mansion movie nobody saw or liked.

Meh, he’s got other things to focus on at the moment. Like his first taste of NFL action in a year and a half and getting acquainted with the Ravens offense.

