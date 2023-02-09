Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross States The Obvious About New York & Florida

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is just like every other old person in the US of A right now …

He’s bringing anything and everything to the great state of Florida.

Ross, 82, has not only owned the Dolphins for over a decade now, but he’s also a longtime real estate mogul. In case you hadn’t heard, he’s billionaire worth over $8 billion, and the founder of several big companies.

Frankly, there’s a good chance the high rise you’re looking at right now in Manhattan has Ross’ fingerprints on it in some way, shape or form.

Anyway, Ross spends his time in both Florida and New York, but even he sees the writing on the wall for the Big Apple.

“People are looking from the Northeast and relocating for jobs — not retirement — and companies are looking for offices,” Ross told Bloomberg earlier this week. “It’s tax issues, and there’s the security issues.”

He also added: “There’s just the ease of living.”

Stephen Ross is just like all of us: he loves Florida! (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Stephen Ross says everyone wants to move to Florida

Can’t argue with any of that!

Everyone and their mother – and their mother’s mother – are coming to the Sunshine State right now. It was building steam before COVID hit, and it’s exploded ever since.

Don’t believe me?!

Last year, more than 64,500 former residents of New York state moved to Florida. That’s a record, for those history buffs out there.

So yeah, everyone is flooding my streets in droves right now, including Stephen Ross!

“New York will continue to grow, but it has its challenges, and a lot of people who don’t have to be there are looking not to be there,” Ross continued. “It’s changing, it’s getting younger, the older people are moving out, the wealthier people are moving out.”

Yep.

I’ll say the same thing I always do, as a proud, longtime Florida resident.

Anyone is welcome here – I don’t blame you. Just act right when you arrive.