Dolphins-Jets Game At MetLife Stadium Not Affected By Bomb Threat At Adjacent American Dream Mall

New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, located in the same complex as MetLife Stadium, was evacuated on Friday morning over a false bomb threat.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy alerted employees, customers and those planning to attend today’s Miami Dolphins-New York Jets game about the ongoing situation while telling them to listen to local authorities for guidance.

After a subsequent investigation and the all clear, the Jets tweeted out that today’s 3 p.m. ET kickoff will not be affected and that parking lots have opened as well for fans to begin tailgating at MetLife.

The New Jersey State Police confirmed that the situation at American Dream has been resolved. The stadium is not affected and our parking lots will open at 10am. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 24, 2023

Update: The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The @NJSP has reopened the mall.



We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 24, 2023

BOTH THE JETS AND GIANTS PLAY AT METLIFE

Anyone who has ever been to MetLife Stadium has definitely seen the American Dream Mall. Spanning THREE MILLION square feet, it is the second largest mall in America besides the Mall OF America in Minnesota. The space features everything from an Apple store to mini golf, an ice skating rink, Ferris wheel, waterpark and even a rollercoaster!

With that much attraction comes a lot of traffic which can be a headache for fans trying to attend the game or those wanting to get to the mall. Meanwhile, on the actual playing field, players have had their own issues with MetLife – recently voting it the worst NFL stadium in the league.

The 4-6 Jets will need all the help they can get today as they start third-string quarterback Tim Boyle against a 7-3 Dolphins team. The Jets are currently getting +9.5 points.