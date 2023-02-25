Dolphins Byron Jones Appears To Have Retired – Calls Out NFL For Lingering Health Problems

Videos by OutKick

It appears that Byron Jones’ time in the NFL has come to an end.

The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick tweeting out what appears to be his retirement announcement in a chilling tweet about the real-life consequences of football.

“Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game,” Jones began.

He then matter-of-frankly called out what he allegedly experienced throughout his 8-year career.

“DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you,” Jones warned fellow and future players.

"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities."

JONES MISSED 2022 WITH A LEG INJURY

In a subsequent tweet, Jones said that all the money in the world wasn’t worth the lingering side effects and health issues that apparently he hasn’t been facing since being in the NFL.

“It came at a regrettable cost [playing in the NFL] that I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of a professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities.”

Jones posted the tweet over an NFL tweet from all the way back in 2015 from the NFL Combine. The tweet showed just how athletic of a human he was – showcasing, heck – even bragging that Jones could jump over “two Mini Cooper” cars.

The former UCONN Huskie was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. One of the things that made him stand out was his Combine performance in which he set an unofficial world record at the standing long jump at 12 feet 3 inches.

pic.twitter.com/WjNmhTSDa8 — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) July 16, 2021

JONES SAID NO AMOUNT OF MONEY IS WORTH THE PAIN

Jones played five seasons with the Cowboys, even making the Pro Bowl in in 2018 before signing a five-year, $82 million deal with the Miami Dolphins which made him the highest paid cornerback in the league.

However he missed all of last season after having off-season leg surgery. He was never activated off the PUP/Injured list.

At the conclusion of the season, Dolphins GM Chris Grief addressed not utilizing Jones this season.

“Byron worked hard trying to get back,” Grier told reporters after the Dolphins loss to the Bills in the Wild Card Round. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out. He did his best. Training, doctors, everybody worked hard… we’ll meet with the coaching staff here, trainers and doctors to talk about every player on the roster.”

Byron Jones tweeted out what looks like a retirement message citing health concerns. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Clearly Jones public comments are going to raise eyebrows across a league that has had its share of criticism regarding safety. The fact that he was also dealing with the Miami Dolphins team doctors, especially after they faced heavy criticism over quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returning to a game despite exhibiting concussion-like symptoms. Tua would then suffer a concussion a few weeks later. The NFL Player’s Association opened up an investigation into the team while also firing an unaffiliated league neurotrauma consultant.

Although the league has improved safety during the actual game, there are still serious concerns regarding CTE and other long-term side effects, hence Jones foreboding tweet.