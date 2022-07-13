Brian Urlacher Floats Wild Conspiracy Theory Involving CTE And Former NFL Players

Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has quite the theory about CTE and some former NFL players.

Urlacher recently joined the ‘Bussin’ Withe The Boys‘ podcast and CTE was a topic that came up. While Urlacher shared sympathy for anyone dealing with CTE, he also shared his rather bold opinion surrounding the topic.

He thinks there are former NFL players faking having CTE so they can join a lawsuit against the NFL to get paid.

“If they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the fu–ing lawsuit,” Urlacher explained.

“They want that money from the NFL and I get it, man. You know, everyone wants to get there due, but there’s really guys that have it, that deserve to be taken care of. And there’s the guys that don’t have it who want to be — who want to have it just so they can get part of that lawsuit and that just drives me crazy.”

There are a number of issues one may take up with Urlacher’s comment, but there’s one very obvious problem with what he had to say.

At the moment, there is no lawsuit taking place between former NFL players and the league. That class action lawsuit was settled back in 2013. The NFL and former players reached a tentative $765 million settlement over eight years ago.

Urlacher addressed his sharpness these days, admitting he has forgotten some things over the years.

“I feel like I’m decently sharp still,” Urlacher said. “You know, there’s some things I forget, but my friends forget s–t too. I feel like I’m still doing pretty well.”