Dog Interrupts Soccer Match To Get Belly Rubs

Having a tough day at work? Your blood pressure will drop after watching what went down Saturday night in at Estadio La Granja in Curicó, Chile where a four-legged pitch invader interrupted an international friendly between Chile and Venezuela.

The snuggle monster started off by running to the Chilean goalkeeper to get belly rubs before making a run for it and getting plenty of attention from one of the refs who couldn’t resist the pitch invader’s demands.

After a solid zoomies session showing of its 40-speed, the dog received a few more belly rubs before being ejected from the pitch one final time.

Dog interrupts soccer match belly rubs video
A pup who just needed belly rubs and some attention interrupted a Saturday night Chile-Venezuela soccer match / Twitter

Do you know a person who is losing his/her mind over politics on a daily basis? Go ahead and forward this video of the belly-rub monster to as many fired up people as possible.

This is the best blood pressure medicine in the world. Give it a try.

Written by Joe Kinsey

Joe Kinsey

