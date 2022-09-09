Does Matthew Stafford Hate Allen Robinson After Pathetic Rams Debut? Internet Investigates

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams looked lifeless against the Bills, and Allen Robinson’s usage was one of the more perplexing things on the night.

By usage, of course, I mean his one catch for 12 yards.

That’s it.

Robinson, who was supposed to restart what was once a spectacular career this season in Los Angeles, was targeted just twice. That includes the final play of the game, which was essentially Matthew Stafford just throwing the ball away.

Stafford refused to throw it to anyone not named Cooper Kupp or Tyler Higbee. This was the case despite many Twitter Sleuths pointing out that Robinson appeared wide open several times.

TNF reactions Singletary is easily the best Bills RB Josh Allen/Diggs/Davis looking scary I have no idea what Stafford was doing tonight. Allen robinson wide open across the middle of the field 3+ times with his hands in the air and Stafford just wouldn’t throw it — The Fantasy Guru (@FantasyAdvice99) September 9, 2022

Can you imagine having Allen Robinson wide open almost every play and just not throwing to him? — Ty Faichney (@tyfaichney20) September 9, 2022

Me watching Allen Robinson get two targets for 2.2 fantasy points while being wide open for half the game pic.twitter.com/CxZ477Vdq1 — Chip Powar (@chip_powar) September 9, 2022

Allen Robinson fantasy football owners furious

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was “humbled” after the loss and admitted he wanted to get Robinson more involved.

Don’t know what that means, seeing as McVay calls the plays and could just … get him involved. But, whatever.

Anyway, fantasy football managers were FURIOUS with Allen’s usage. If you flexed Robinson this week, or, gulp, used him as a WR2, you’re probably screwed.

Don’t worry, everybody remained rational about it.

Allen Robinson Rams Debut Highlights. pic.twitter.com/uL5xKZGYZN — RB (@RyB_311) September 9, 2022

Live look at everyone who drafted Allen Robinson and Cam Akers pic.twitter.com/Oq48taGSfd — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) September 9, 2022

Matt Stafford when he sees Allen Robinson wide open: pic.twitter.com/MTbaf4BzgE — Connor (@C__216) September 9, 2022

Allen robinson and the rest of the rams receivers watching kupp get his 12th target a game pic.twitter.com/IDHAhZWAV9 — ye (@MiddleTierNigga) September 9, 2022

Is Matthew Stafford hurt?

Good stuff, Twitter. Love it. LOVE angry NFL fantasy football twitter. It’s a wild place and absolutely ruthless, but it’s tradition and around here we honor tradition.

Angry Robinson owners weren’t the only ones out in the wild last night.

Several people wondered what in the world was going on with Stafford, who claims to be healthy from an offseason elbow injury but certainly looked off.

For instance, the usual Stafford “zip” wasn’t there, he missed on several throws, never really threw deep and was picked off 17 times. Stafford looked so bad that NBC’s Cris Collinsworth basically stuffed him in a locker during the fourth quarter.

Matthew Stafford's third interception thrown on the night is to a defensive lineman. "So, I hate to say it, but probably the highlight of the night for Matthew Stafford is this tackle."- Cris Collinsworth 🏈😬 pic.twitter.com/q921s9JBoB — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 9, 2022

That is A+ stuff from Collinsworth, by the way.

“Here’s a guy who STINKS tonight,” is basically what he said, and he was 100% right.

Take it away, internet.

Fantasy owners who drafted Matthew Stafford currently pic.twitter.com/jncXFDCAxU — Seattle Sports Diaries Podcast (@SEASportDiaries) September 9, 2022

I really double checked my fantasy team lineup and felt good about starting Stafford — Alcom X (@_Algreat) September 9, 2022

I want a refund, Stafford is obviously hurt, has been since the offseason, he can't throw the ball over 15 yards, robbery. — Matt (dead) (@MattyDubbs610) September 9, 2022

Did Stafford just say to McVay “I can’t throw the ball”???? Is he hurt? — Doug (@dwoverdrive) September 9, 2022

Last night didn’t scream Stafford is hurt at all — Dave (@SlideforDave252) September 9, 2022