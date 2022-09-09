Does Matthew Stafford Hate Allen Robinson After Pathetic Rams Debut? Internet Investigates

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams looked lifeless against the Bills, and Allen Robinson’s usage was one of the more perplexing things on the night.

By usage, of course, I mean his one catch for 12 yards.

That’s it.

Robinson, who was supposed to restart what was once a spectacular career this season in Los Angeles, was targeted just twice. That includes the final play of the game, which was essentially Matthew Stafford just throwing the ball away.

Stafford refused to throw it to anyone not named Cooper Kupp or Tyler Higbee. This was the case despite many Twitter Sleuths pointing out that Robinson appeared wide open several times. 

Allen Robinson fantasy football owners furious

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he was “humbled” after the loss and admitted he wanted to get Robinson more involved.

Don’t know what that means, seeing as McVay calls the plays and could just … get him involved. But, whatever.

Anyway, fantasy football managers were FURIOUS with Allen’s usage. If you flexed Robinson this week, or, gulp, used him as a WR2, you’re probably screwed.

Don’t worry, everybody remained rational about it.

Is Matthew Stafford hurt?

Good stuff, Twitter. Love it. LOVE angry NFL fantasy football twitter. It’s a wild place and absolutely ruthless, but it’s tradition and around here we honor tradition.

Angry Robinson owners weren’t the only ones out in the wild last night.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford wasn’t great against the Bills. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Several people wondered what in the world was going on with Stafford, who claims to be healthy from an offseason elbow injury but certainly looked off.

For instance, the usual Stafford “zip” wasn’t there, he missed on several throws, never really threw deep and was picked off 17 times. Stafford looked so bad that NBC’s Cris Collinsworth basically stuffed him in a locker during the fourth quarter.

That is A+ stuff from Collinsworth, by the way.

“Here’s a guy who STINKS tonight,” is basically what he said, and he was 100% right.

Take it away, internet.

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

