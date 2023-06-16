Dodgers Television Station Won’t Broadcast Marco Rubio Ad Criticizing Team’s Drag Group Award

Videos by OutKick

The Dodgers’ television partners at Spectrum SportsNet LA apparently won’t allow criticism of the team.

Sen. Marco Rubio and his Reclaim America PAC created a 30-second advertisement set to play during the Dodgers game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Friday is the team’s pride night, where they will present the “Community Hero Award” to anti-Catholic drag group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

According to Fox News, an adviser to Rubio said that they had reserved an in-game spot for the ad on Spectrum SportsNet LA. But the network reportedly rejected the advertisement, without explanation.

Gee, who could have predicted this?

The Dodgers have repeatedly proven that, as an organization, they have no backbone or interest in engaging with criticism. Unless it comes from the right groups, of course.

Given the team’s cowardice in the face of even the slightest critique from progressive activists, it stands to reason they’d be upset with being called out for offending Christians.

Dodgers Have No Interest In Discussing Their Disgraceful Decision

It’s been previously reported that the team, in direct contradiction to their statement, showed no interest in engaging with Catholic groups.

While it’s unclear if the team put pressure on SportsNet LA to nix Rubio’s ad, would it be remotely surprising, given their actions over the past month?

Rubio issued a statement to Fox News on his feelings towards the team and Major League Baseball.

“The Dodgers are honoring an anti-Catholic hate group as community heroes, but they’re afraid of airing an ad showing these so-called sisters out in the community,” Rubio explained. “It tells you everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and the media. They are no longer demanding tolerance, they now promote intolerance and even hatred of Christianity.”

Fox also reviewed the ad, during which Rubio critiques the team for promoting “bigotry.”

“Tonight the Dodgers aren’t celebrating pride, they are promoting bigotry,” Rubio says in the ad. “The so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are not community heroes. They are nothing more than an anti-Catholic hate group.”

Rubio Nails Problem With Progressive Priorities

The criticisms presented in the ad are, of course, correct.

For a league and team that claims to care about “inclusion,” the Dodgers clearly have no problem offending a huge portion of their fan base.

Similarly, administrative officials have thoroughly embraced activist politics while degrading Christians.

The Dodgers are a symptom of a broader cultural problem, where brands feel it necessary or comfortable to bow to political agendas.

Showing fans exactly who the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence really are would highlight how offensive their decision making has truly been.

So instead, they resort to censorship.

Welcome to modern corporate political agendas.