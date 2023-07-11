Dodgers Select Former Clemson Starting QB In MLB Draft, Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei Despite Not Playing Baseball In College

Videos by OutKick

No college baseball experience? No problem for Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the former Clemson quarterback in the 20th round — the 610th pick — of the MLB Draft. However, the Inland Empire, California native has played baseball competitively since he was in high school.

Though in fairness, for a 22-year-old, that wasn’t all that long ago.

Back in high school, Uiagalelei was a two-sport athlete playing both football and baseball. According to Yahoo Sports, he had hoped on playing both sports at Clemson but ultimately decided to focus on football.

Still, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound quarterback still had a strong enough arm that he could throw a fastball in the mid-90s.

So there’s not much debate over whether he’s got a good arm or not.

Uiagalelei spent three years at Clemson, and his time there is probably best remembered for the two times he deputized under center for then-starter Trevor Lawrence.

After that, things weren’t going quite as great and following the 2022, Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal and wound up with Oregon State.

It’s doubtful, that Uiagalelei would go play baseball this year, given he just joined the Beavers and is expected to win the team’s starting job.

However, it is possible for someone in Uiagalelei’s situation to sign a professional contract but in a different sport. Russell Wilson did this in 2010 and 2011 after being drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010

