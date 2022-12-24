DJ Uiagalelei Will Transfer To PAC-12 Team: REPORT

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is expected to transfer to Oregon State.

The former five star recruit is expected to commit to the Beavers at some point in the coming days, according to Pete Thamel.

Uiagalelei has two more years of eligibility remaining.

DJ Uiagalelei is a huge addition for Oregon State.

While Uiagalelei has struggled at times during his time at Clemson, he’s also shown some huge flashes of talent.

In three seasons with the Tigers, he threw for a total of 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. However, he struggled with averaging only 6.6 yards an attempt and completing less than 60% of his passes. In 2021, he had 10 interceptions to nine touchdowns. As stated above, there were moments where he really failed to get things to click on the field.

In fact, 2020 was probably Uiagalelei’s most impressive season, and he only played in relief of Trevor Lawrence.

However, he still has all the physical tools to be a great QB. He has a big body and a huge arm. He’s just struggled the past two years with consistency and putting everything together.

Now, he has a chance to hit the reset button with the Beavers. Oregon State went 10-3 this past season, and returns a ton of players.

Given the fact the PAC-12 isn’t exactly the toughest of conferences, Uiagalelei could slide in and help give the Beavers a boost.

He’s without a doubt the most-hyped QB the Beavers have ever had in recent memory. It should be interesting to see what he can do in Jonathan Smith’s offense.