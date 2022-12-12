Oregon State Coach Earns Massive Extension Worth Lots Of Money

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith is a very wealthy man after agreeing to an extension.

The Beavers handed Smith an extension worth $30.6 million over six years, according to The Athletic. The contract runs through the 2028 season.

Oregon State finished the regular season 9-3.

Jonathan Smith earns huge contract extension after 9-3 season. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Jonathan Smith deserves every penny of his new deal.

The Beavers just had their best season since 2012, and the team is clearly trending up under Smith’s leadership.

His first three seasons with the team were incredibly bumpy, but he won seven games in 2021 and nine games this season. It’s not easy to win with the Beavers, but Smith has managed to go 16-9 over the past two seasons.

Justin Smith’s new contract extension is worth more than $30 million. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Judging by the standards in Corvallis, that’s a very solid run, and Jonathan Smith has now been rewarded with a substantial contract extension.

Oregon State isn’t known for throwing money around, but this signals the football team is committed to keeping Smith.

For the first time in roughly a decade, the Beavers are relevant. The worst thing you can be in college sports is irrelevant, and Jonathan Smith saved Oregon State from that fate. Now, he’s been rewarded with a huge deal.

Oregon State is trending up the past couple seasons. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This is definitely something to celebrate if you’re an Oregon State football fan. The program has its man and it won’t let him go.