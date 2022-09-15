Trevor Bauer Drops Video Of Sexual Assault Accuser Smiling In Bed With Him

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his legal team are asking a judge to dismiss a counterclaim by Lindsey Hill, who previously accused Bauer of sexual assault.

In the newly filed motion, Bauer and his team — attorneys Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf — included a new 10-second video taken from his accuser’s phone that shows the alleged victim, Hill, under no physical threat or harm.

The motion stated that the video evidence taken initially on Hill’s cellphone had been withheld throughout the legal process.

Hill made the sexual assault accusations against Bauer in 2021, claiming that the pitcher physically assaulted her and forced non-consensual sex. She released photos of herself with two black eyes and bruising on her face that she connects back to Bauer.

Bauer and his legal camp expect the video evidence to strongly support his innocence against the accusations, which resulted in a two-year ban by MLB.

He retweeted the video on his Twitter account Wednesday morning.

“This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain,” Bauer captioned the, quoting the video of Hill in bed with Bauer the morning after his accuser claims they had sex (May 26, 2021).

This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain. https://t.co/k0jma3eqLP — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) September 14, 2022

Bauer also announced his decision to file the motion.

“Yesterday, I filed a motion to dismiss Lindsey Hill’s counterclaim in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division,” Bauer’s tweet reads.

Yesterday I filed a motion to dismiss Lindsey Hill’s counterclaim in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division. You can read the response and view each of the four exhibits attached here: https://t.co/ey6IJl5R5F — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) September 14, 2022

The Pasadena Police Department conducted a five-month review of the case, as reported by OutKick’s Ian Miller, and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office decided not to file criminal charges against Bauer based on the investigation.

“After a thorough review of the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” the decision read.

Bauer has vehemently denied the accusations and was not been charged criminally in the LA County District Attorney’s Office review of the case. Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against Hill when no criminal charges were filed against him, announcing that his accuser was attempting to “extract millions of dollars” by creating a media frenzy with her false claim.

Bauer’s defamation suit read, “[The accuser] fabricated allegations of sexual assault against Plaintiff Trevor Bauer, pursued bogus criminal and civil actions against him, made false and malicious statements about him, and generated a media blitz based on her lies.”

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws the first pitch of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bauer last pitched in an MLB game on June 29, 2021, now in year two of a three-year, $102 million contract he signed last offseason.

In April, the MLB announced the 31-year-old pitcher would be suspended for two years — a total of 324 games. Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2, 2021, when the allegations first came to light.

He was placed on leave after a Southern California woman accused Bauer of choking her unconscious, sodomizing her and punching her repeatedly without consent during two sexual encounters last year.

Check back with OutKick for updates.