Dodgers & Padres Fans Have An Old Fashioned Prison Yard Fight At Petco Park

It was Fight Night at Petco Park in San Diego as the Dodgers were in town for a Friday night tilt and we all know what that means — Friday night beers and fists flying!

After a hard week of work, Padres and Dodgers fans were ready for some gang warfare at the ballpark where street soldiers squared off in what looked like a prison yard fight while fans looked on at the bonus entertainment.

On the field, the Dodgers got a 6-1 win thanks to five strong innings out of Julio Urias and that sweeping breaking ball/slider/slurve thing he is known for. Off the field, there were other slurves being thrown.

Let’s get to the action!

This was about as run-of-the-mill as Dodgers-Padres fan fights come. No blood. Nobody getting shanked. No wives joining in the fray. It was a pretty basic on.

Needless to say, this one was nothing compared to what we saw last weekend out of Toronto Maple Leafs fan who rearranged a guy’s face during a wild regular season hockey game.

But it’s April baseball. Dodgers and Padres fans are just getting warmed up. The two teams get it on this afternoon with a 4:10 ET first pitch. Day baseball combined with day drinking could be a recipe for action.

Buckle up.

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

