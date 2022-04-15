Blood Flows During Thursday Night Maple Leafs Fan Fight

While it’s not fully clear what led to a one-sided Thursday night fan in Toronto where a man left with bloodied face after a young gun in a John Tavares gamer unloaded on the middle-aged man’s melon.

“I’ll f–king kill you!” Tavares jersey guy yelled before quickly cooling down after he’d unloaded some of the most vicious rights you’re going to see this year out of a fan fight. “I’m cool, I’m done,” Tavares jersey guy says to someone off-camera.

According to those commenting on the video, the accusation is that the guy on bottom having his face pummeled put a hand on Tavares jersey guy’s girlfriend.

If true, that’s mistake No. 1 for middle-aged guy. The next mistake was finding himself giving up the higher ground to his opponent and then finding himself on his back with Tavares guy assuming full guard AND higher ground.

Talk about the worst position you can find yourself in while fan fighting. Let’s get to the action!

Things got a little out of hand at the leafs game last night after a grown man allegedly put his hand on a girl which led to this fight pic.twitter.com/NZFI4JDXuH — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) April 15, 2022

Now, look at how many guys go after Tavares. I am counting exactly ZERO. This one seems rather clear-cut. Middle-aged guy didn’t want anymore, and Tavares jersey guy seemed to exact revenge.

It looks like everyone went about their business understanding that this one had been settled. Oh and the Maple Leafs won 7-3 and are headed to the playoffs.

Toronto is heating up. Don’t forget we had the Toronto woman punching a cop last week during the Blue Jays’ Opening Day game.