Dodgers’ Latest Reversal On Anti-Catholic Group’s Invite To Pride Night Draws Backlash: ‘Disgraceful’

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced backlash on Monday after the organization announced it was re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its Pride Night festivities next month.

The team faced initial uproar for inviting the left–wing group of so-called “trans nuns” from their honoree list and then more piling on after it removed them from the list of guests. After LA Pride announced it was pulling out of festivities, the Dodgers did another 180.

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence participates in the I Cant Breathe – Silent March for Justice in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 7, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the organization said.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades.

“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was one of several to voice their opinion regarding the Dodgers’ decision. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In its latest reversal, the Dodgers faced more scrutiny.

Shamefully, (but not surprisingly) the @dodgers have been bullied into apologizing to & “re-inviting” a group of anti-catholic bigots



Today our great country is controlled by socio-political ruling elites who don’t just tolerate anti-Christian bigotry, they encourage &… https://t.co/YcVqkqaoDy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 23, 2023

Super curious what devout Catholics on your team think of this.



Did you explain to Julio Urias that you just *had* to invite the group that openly and grotesquely mocks his faith because liberal interest groups like the ACLU got mad at you? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 23, 2023

This would be a great time for the many Catholic players on the @Dodgers and across the @MLB to make their voices heard about your public embrace of anti-Catholic bigotry. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 23, 2023

People believe what they want to believe. You make your own choices in life.



But what you believe, or if you believe in anything at all, has ZERO bearing on what THEY believe.



Their religion is an exclusive one. And their god does not tolerate others. Wake up. https://t.co/dd722ZP4uY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Disgraceful. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 23, 2023

This is an embarrassing disgrace — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 23, 2023

The MLB team initially announced that it would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of “queer and trans nuns,” during a June 16 event, but quickly received backlash from religious groups for the decision given the history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances.

The Dodgers’ decisions on the anti-Catholic group come amid a trend of well-known companies being called out for sponsoring individuals with controversial viewpoints and lifestyles.

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan waves an LA flag in the ninth inning during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bud Light recently came under fire for teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and individuals nationwide began boycotting the brand as a result of the campaign.

This article was contributed by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady also contributed to this report.