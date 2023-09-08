Dodgers Dealt Another Rotation Blow With Walker Buehler Injury News

Videos by OutKick

Walker Buehler was supposed to help stabilize the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation heading into October. But with breaking news on Friday, those plans are officially over.

And it once again highlights that the biggest revolving door in Major League Baseball is starting pitcher in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers started the season with a rotation of Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Dustin May, Noah Syndergaard and Tony Gonsolin, with Walker Buehler recovering from Tommy John surgery and hoping to return before the end of the season.

Dustin May went down for the season with yet another arm surgery. Noah Syndergaard was horrible before being shut down with an injury and traded. Tony Gonsolin battled arm injuries before being shut down and undergoing another Tommy John. Clayton Kershaw had a shoulder injury of his own, just recently returning with significantly diminished velocity.

Then Julio Urias was arrested over the weekend for domestic violence, with police obtaining video of an alleged incident after a soccer game.

Buehler started a minor league rehab assignment earlier this week, leading to hopes that he’d be able to provide some stability and depth heading into the postseason.

But those hopes were officially dashed on Friday afternoon. The team announced in an X post that Buehler would not be returning this season and would focus on recovering for 2024.

Oh boy.

For a team running away with the National League West, the Dodgers have a ton of problems heading into the postseason.

All of the team’s opening day rotation is either injured, on leave, or facing diminished performance.

The front office tried to address the rotation at the deadline, acquiring Lance Lynn and making a deal for Eduardo Rodriguez. But Rodriguez exercised his no-trade clause and Lynn has continued to give up home runs at an alarming rate.

Fans and the organization had hoped that Buehler would return in mid-late September to provide more depth, even if only for a few innings at a time. Instead, the postseason rotation is looking increasingly thin.

Kershaw and Lynn are the only two with postseason experience, with rookies like Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, Emmett Sheehan and Gavin Stone now likely forced into an expanded role. That’s more than a bit concerning for a team on pace to win 99 games.

And to make matters worse, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said today that MVP candidate Mookie Betts will miss at least the team’s weekend series in Washington after fouling a ball off his foot during Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

The hits just keep on coming.