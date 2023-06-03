Do Not Ask Harrison Ford Who Would WIn In A Fight Between Han Solo And Indiana Jones

Videos by OutKick

On the off chance that you bump into Harrison Ford and get the chance to ask him a question, don’t ask him who would win in a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

Just don’t do it. He has heard it and doesn’t like it.

The legendary actor did an interview with Esquire to promote his upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It was pretty wide-ranging.

At one point, interviewer Ryan D’Agostino asked him if there was a question that fans ask him a lot.

He had an answer.

“Well, they usually ask me, ‘If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would f—in’ win?’ And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], ‘Me, a–hole! I don’t want to f—ing make s–t up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?’ ”

Some would see that as grouchy. However, I would contend that was a proper response to what was a stupid question.

Harrison Ford has been inundated with questions from nerds for decades. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Harrison Ford Has Faced Decades Of Dumb Nerd Questions

Can you imagine going through life as the guy who played both Han Solo and Indiana Jones? That would be like somehow being two of the four Beatles at the same time (I’m not sure how that would work, but maybe imagine Paul wearing John’s glasses, or George with Ringo’s mustache).

I can’t even figure out what the payoff for asking that would be. The best-case scenario would be that he answers — “Uh… Han Solo…” — but then do you know what would happen? The mouth-breathing dope who asked the question would start arguing with him about how he was wrong.

“Um, ACTUALLY, Indiana Jones would win because he would trick Han into opening the Ark of the Covenant, and then the forces within would melt his face off, soooooo…”

Can you see how almost 50 years of dealing with that could make someone come off a little curmudgeonly?

So, if you bump into Harry Ford — he said some people call him that; it must be a “Bob De Niro” kind of thing — come up with a decent question to ask.

Ask about flying (or crashing) planes. Mayne inquire what the weather is like in Wyoming, he has a ranch there. Hell, if you can’t help yourself and need to ask about his films, maybe ask a Bladerunner question.

Just don’t ask who would win in a Fight Club match of Harrison Ford alter egos.

You’ve been warned.

