New ‘Indiana Jones’ Preview Promises A Nostalgic Ride

Another preview for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is out.

The fifth and final Indy film with Harrison Ford hits theaters June 30th, and the excitement is deafening to watch the star actor crack the whip and wear the iconic fedora one final time.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses for the latest “Indiana Jones” movie. The early reviews weren’t good at all. In fact, it might be smart for fans to start dialing expect expectations, judging from the early reviews.

The good news is the previews have all been epic, and the latest one promises fans will be feeling some kind of way as the movie leans heavy into nostalgic vibes.

Let’s all hope “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” isn’t a disappointment.

I think I speak for “Indiana Jones” fans everywhere when I say I’m pulling for Harrison Ford’s final time as the iconic character to be awesome.

You simply can’t send out a legend with anything less than an incredible film. The first three “Indiana Jones” movies are all legendary.

They’re among the greatest action-adventure films ever made. Unfortunately, the fourth wasn’t great (although, not as bad as many like to act), and the fifth being anything less than solid would be a massive disappointment.

Harrison Ford’s final time as Indiana Jones will be in the new movie. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

Not only is it Harrison Ford’s final “Indiana Jones” movie, but it’s likely the end of the entire saga. It’s hard to see Disney continuing the movie series with someone else. It wouldn’t make sense at all.

Again, the previews for the new film have been awesome. The people responsible for marketing “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” have done an exceptional job.

The movie looks outstanding, but the reviews being terrible is just tough to get out of our minds.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” hits theaters June 30. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

We’ll find out June 30th whether or not the final Indy film with Harrison Ford lives up to the hype or not. For the sake of the franchise’s legacy, I sincerely hope it does.