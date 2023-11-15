DK Metcalf Gifts Jersey To Commanders’ TE After Finding Out His Son Is A Fan

Videos by OutKick
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf seems like a nice guy. The former Ole Miss wideout played his tail off against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, leading the team with 98 yards receiving on seven catches.
Congratulating Metcalf on his performance after the Seahawks’ 29-26 win over Washington, Commanders tight end Logan Thomas approached DK and shared that his son is a big fan.
“Hey, I know it might not mean nothing but my son … big fan. He’s 15. Built just like you, bro. Keep doing your thing bro,” Thomas said to Metcalf after the game.
Now, the funny thing would’ve been for Metcalf to pull up his stat sheet and show Thomas why his son’s a fan.
But Metcalf chose to be classy about it, I guess, and gifted Thomas an autographed jersey.
Thomas appreciated the gesture.
“Appreciate it,” Metcalf responded. “You can give this one to him. Give this one to him.”
Christmas came early for Thomas’ son. In the end, the greatest gift Metcalf delivered on Sunday was the double-digit fantasy performance after several weeks of being injured or underperforming.
Metcalf and the 6-3 Seahawks must supply more generous production to stay afloat in the competitive NFC West.
