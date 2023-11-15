DK Metcalf Gifts Jersey To Commanders’ TE After Finding Out His Son Is A Fan

Videos by OutKick

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf seems like a nice guy. The former Ole Miss wideout played his tail off against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, leading the team with 98 yards receiving on seven catches.

Congratulating Metcalf on his performance after the Seahawks’ 29-26 win over Washington, Commanders tight end Logan Thomas approached DK and shared that his son is a big fan.

“Hey, I know it might not mean nothing but my son … big fan. He’s 15. Built just like you, bro. Keep doing your thing bro,” Thomas said to Metcalf after the game.

DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Commanders looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Now, the funny thing would’ve been for Metcalf to pull up his stat sheet and show Thomas why his son’s a fan.

But Metcalf chose to be classy about it, I guess, and gifted Thomas an autographed jersey.

Thomas appreciated the gesture.

“Appreciate it,” Metcalf responded. “You can give this one to him. Give this one to him.”

WATCH:

"My son's a big fan."



.@dkm14 took the jersey off his back to give to Logan Thomas' son 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QL4z8YfMAh — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 14, 2023

Christmas came early for Thomas’ son. In the end, the greatest gift Metcalf delivered on Sunday was the double-digit fantasy performance after several weeks of being injured or underperforming.

Metcalf and the 6-3 Seahawks must supply more generous production to stay afloat in the competitive NFC West.

