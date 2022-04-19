Disney Marks Tinker Bell, Captain Hook as ‘Problematic’ Stereotypes

Disney recently looked through its library of content in search of characters who might ooze offensive stereotypes.

According to the New York Times, Disney found both Tinker Bell and Captain Hook from the 1953 movie Peter Pan as “problematic” and labeled them as such in a message to senior leaders.

That’s right: Tinker Bell and Captain Hook are now offensive.

Disney says it marked Tinker Bell for caution because she is “body-conscious” and jealous of Peter Pan’s attention.

As for Captain Hook, Disney fears that he could expose the audience to — and this is too detailed not to quote — “discrimination or prejudice against individuals with disabilities because he is a villain.”

Warning: the following video should not air in the presence of children.

Do you remember Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid? She’s problematic too.

Disney fears that viewers could find Ursula’s dark complexion racist and her flamboyant mannerisms “queer coded.”

Again, do not view these videos if children are near.

Disney’s “Stories Matter” team, which carried out the investigation into offensive characters, explained its decision making as follows:

We can’t change the past, but we can acknowledge it, learn from it and move forward together to create a tomorrow that today can only dream of.

At least Disney is learning from the horrors of Captain Hook.

In sum, Disney wants teachers to talk about sex changes with young children but fears those same kids might get exposed to the body-conscious Tinker Bell.