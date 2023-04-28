Disney Director On Making ‘Lost Boys’ Girls In New Peter Pan: It’s ‘State Of Mind’

Videos by OutKick

Director David Lowery, the man in charge of bringing Disney’s newest Peter Pan adaptation to life, is defending his decision to add girls to the exclusive ‘Lost Boys’ club.

His explanation is simple — and checks all the boxes in 2023.

“For me, being a Lost Boy is a state of mind — it’s as simple as that,” he told Yahoo! this week, adding that he stands by his decision to cast Yara Shahidi as Disney’s first black Tinkerbell in the film.

Well, there you have it. Throw out the history books, forget everything you know. It’s 2023, and if we want to rewrite it all and add a couple girls into a crew literally called the “Lost Boys,” so be it.

It’s Disney’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

OutKick was all over this last month, by the way, when the original trailer for this newest Pan adaptation — entitled Peter Pan & Wendy — got crushed online.

Shockingly, people immediately noticed several differences — most notably, the new-look “Lost Boys.”

Disney crushed for woke new Peter Pan

I could go all day, but it’s a Friday and we have things to do, so I’ll stop there.

Anyway, yours truly wrote the initial story last month because I live in Florida and feel compelled to crush Disney whenever applicable. Unfortunately, it’s applicable pretty much all the time nowadays.

I said it last month and I’ll say it again here — most of the stupid changes to the new show don’t bother me.

Seriously. You wanna make Peter or Wendy black, white, purple or orange, I really don’t care.

But adding girls to the group of Lost Boys is just so dumb, but so on par for Disney. They’re hellbent on shredding anything and everything from our past in the name of inclusivity.

Hell, they’re probably slugging Bud Lights while writing the scripts.

By the way, you wanna know what the original story behind the Lost Boys was? They first appeared in J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play and are explained as boys “who fall out of their prams when the nurse is looking the other way and if they are not claimed in seven days, they are sent far away to the Neverland.”

Peter then explains that there are no Lost Girls because they are too smart to fall out of their prams.

So, I guess Disney decided girls are dumber in its newest adaptation?

Sorry, ladies.