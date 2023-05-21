Disney Bows to Woke Mob Again, Can’t Seem To Make Anyone Happy And It’s No Wonder Why

Videos by OutKick

Disney’s attempts to stem its red ink wave took a farcical turn this week.

The Mouse House, reeling from self-inflicted brand damage from its woke makeover, is trying to save some bucks, and fast. The company’s stock has taken hits in recent months, several high-profile Disney films flopped and its streaming service is hemorrhaging both money and subscribers.

Even the far-Left CNN admitted the company is struggling.

One way to address the problem? Fire thousands of employees who played no role in the company’s disastrous decision making.

Another quick fix? Dumping little-viewed content from its streaming platform to cut down costs.

Toward that end, Disney+ is giving several titles the heave-ho by month’s end, including several woke titles. That includes the recent “Willow” series, replete with LGBTQ+ themes, and “Y: The Last Man” which bellyflopped on its sister platform, Hulu.

The latter followed a dystopian future bereft of men.

Deadline says the list mostly features “short-lived series, specials and direct-to-streaming movies.” The “Willow” removal is the most intriguing since the show debuted last year as a much-ballyhooed platform original.

Another canceled title enraged Disney’s woke contingent.

The 2018 documentary “Howard” focuses on lyricist Howard Ashman, a gay man who co-created songs for “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Mermaid,” among other projects. Social media users slammed the move, both for coming so close to the live-action film “Little Mermaid’s” release and the proximity to Pride Month.

One online critic claimed to be “paralyzed with fury” over the removal.

Disney quickly backpedaled, claiming “Howard” will remain on the site.

The liberal Deadline contacted GLAAD for both comment and, most likely, help in pressuring Disney to un-remove “Willow” next.

Let’s recap the disastrous downfall of Disney.

Disney discarded its wholesome, family-friendly reputation to indoctrinate young viewers in what many dub mature gender themes. The company’s film and TV originals similarly embraced progressive themes, from aggressive diversity measures to content promoting hard-Left messaging.

The Disney+ series “Baymax!” features a trans character buying a sanitary napkin.

The result? The company’s stock prices slumped, several can’t-miss movies missed by a mile at the box office and Disney CEO Bob Chapek got the heave ho.

To right the financial ship, old/new CEO Bob Iger enacted a sweeping series of moves to cut costs and get the company moving in a more prosperous direction. That meant axing employees and removing titles that drew too few eyeballs.

Some of those titles reflect progressive-friendly themes, causing select Disney consumers to rage against the manevers.

Cowed, Disney reversed course in the face of a small, but vocal mob of critics. And, as a result, will likely lose more money by retaining unpopular content.

It’s a perfect encapsulation of Disney circa 2023.

And it’s a chilling reminder of how a microscopic segment of the culture can make a massive company like Disney bend to its whims.

Just ask Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser Busch how that works out.

Disney will think twice before removing more unpopular content that overlaps with progressive themes. And, in the process, will suffer more red-ink expenses.