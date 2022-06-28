Dishonorable Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Shouts ‘F**k Clarence Thomas’ At Rally Over Roe v. Wade

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a Pride event where she shouted obscenities directed at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and voiced a $500,000 commitment to out-of-state women seeking abortions as a result of Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On stage at the Pride in the Park event at Grant Park, the openly lesbian Lightfoot responded to a crowd member cursing at Thomas by repeating the vulgarity on the microphone.

WATCH:

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot takes the stage and proclaims, "F*ck Clarence Thomas." pic.twitter.com/fLur8ussTi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2022

Lightfoot posted a photo from the event on Instagram featuring a man wearing a shirt that also read F*ck Clarence Thomas, adding the caption “I said what I said.”

Thomas has drawn additional fervor from the Left for suggesting matters such as gay marriage could be revisited by the Court. Political opponents attacked that point all weekend, which only ramped up the fiery reaction to Roe nationwide.

Not all local leaders were on board with Lightfoot’s uncouth response as elected mayor, with several figures calling out Lightfoot for the destructive rhetoric in one of the more crime-ridden cities in the nation.

As the media and namely Democrats foster a mutiny toward conservative justices in the name of defending Roe, Lightfoot’s F*ck Clarence Thomas stooped the activism and fomented outrage aimed at SCOTUS to a new low — concurrent to another bloody weekend in Chicago.

Lightfoot’s leadership has been infamously easy on crime, making the city notable for its shooting sprees.

The repeated violence has drawn ire from the people of Chicago — more than Roe — as lives, both young and old, continue to be lost.

ABC7 reported on Monday that the panic of citywide shootings in Chicago occurred for another weekend, taking the lives of five people and injuring 24 others.

One of the victims fatally shot was a five-month-old girl — struck and killed in the back seat of her family’s vehicle.

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown addressed another violent weekend in the city after shootings left at least 24 people shot, five fatally, one being a 5-month-old girl…https://t.co/oP8wMD9vTp — Amelia Smith (@aa816smith) June 28, 2022

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the following regarding the incident: “Coming into this last weekend, the city was shocked by the shooting of a 5-month-old little girl. This is an unthinkable tragedy, and we want to take just a moment to offer our deepest condolences on behalf of the Chicago Police Department to the family. Our officers are working to bring the offenders involved to justice. This is unacceptable, and we won’t stand for it.”

“People don’t feel safe, they are not getting the direction, and there is not a correction process in place,” said Non-Violence Works member Phillip Bradley.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela