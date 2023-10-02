Dion Lewis Threatened To Spit On Cops, Called Officers ‘Pu**ies’: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL player Dion Lewis allegedly had a heated exchange with officers during his arrest.

The former Patriots player was arrested in September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on a charge of misdemeanor trespassing when he allegedly refused to leave.

He apparently didn’t go calmly, according to police documents obtained by TMZ.

Dion Lewis allegedly threatened to spit on a police officer during his arrest. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dion Lewis arrested details released.

Police were dispatched to the property after Lewis had allegedly become “unruly,” and initially gave him the chance to leave without further issues. Instead of taking the police up on that offer, the former NFL running back is accused of getting into a vulgar exchange.

“Lewis became belligerent in front of other casino patrons, calling officers ‘p***ies,’ and advising he was not leaving property because he did nothing wrong,” the report states, according to TMZ.

Lewis is also accused of threatening to spit on the police officer “if he touched him.” He was ultimately placed in the silver bracelets, taken to jail and charged.

A lawyer entered a not guilty plea for Lewis, and he’s due back in court in November, according to the same TMZ report.

Dion Lewis was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

As I always say, Lewis has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Having said that, if he really threatened to spit on a cop as he argued with them, then he’s an all-time idiot. Once the police say you’re under arrest or it’s time to go, you listen and battle it out later. You don’t argue and allegedly threaten to spit on him. A very foolish decision if the report is accurate.