Super Bowl-Winning RB Dion Lewis Arrested For Causing Disturbance At Tampa Casino

Former Patriots and Giants running back Dion Lewis, 32, was arrested Monday for allegedly causing a disturbance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in Tampa, Fla.

Eyewitnesses at the scene accused Lewis of causing a commotion (trespassing) and refusing to leave the premises.

Former SB Winner Dion Lewis Arrested For Trespassing

Seminole Indian Police officials arrested Lewis on Monday and charged him with misdemeanor trespassing, per Fox 13 Tampa.

Authorities arrested Lewis around 2 p.m. and kept him in custody at Hillsborough County Jail. He was released Monday night on $500 bail.

Dion Lewis arrested in Tampa, Fla, over causing a disturbance. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 01: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Lewis played in the NFL from 2011 to 2020. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in their famous 28-3 games against the Atlanta Falcons. The dual-threat running back bounced from teams throughout his career. He played for the Eagles, Browns, Colts, Pats, Titans and Giants. His final appearance on the field came in 2020.

Dion Lewis now coaches as an assistant running backs coach for the University of Albany Great Danes.

Lewis was arrested for a similar incident in Albany in 2012 after he and his brother caused a disturbance by attempting to knock down a New York hotel’s glass door.

At four in the morning, the two men were drunk and reportedly casting rocks at a door they could not open to break it off its hinges.

Lewis and his brother set off a fire alarm; the men were charged with falsely reporting a fire, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to the Times Union. During the scene, Dion’s brother reportedly possessed a knife; both men were pepper sprayed and removed from the premises.