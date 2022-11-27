DINOSUIT: Myles Garrett Goes Prehistoric For Gameday Fit

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wears his love of dinosaurs on his sleeve… and his pants.

Garrett was turning heads hours before his Cleveland Browns kicked off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was all thanks to his prehistoric fashion sense.

That’s not to say he showed up rocking something out of his Grandpa’s closet.

Nope, Garret showed up in a white suit decked out in dinosaur fossils with a giant Jurassic Park logo on the back.

All the heavy hitters of the dinosaur world showed up on Garrett’s pregame threads. you’ve got a T-Rex, a stegosaurus, triceratops, and even that one with the big bone that sticks off the back of its head for some reason (probably mating. Whenever an animal has something weird going on its for mating purposes).

Everyone’s favorite flying dinosaur with a silent P — the pterodactyl even got some prime real estate on Garrett’s sleeve.

However, fans were split on Garrett’s wardrobe.

Other fans had the important questions.

Is Godzilla even a dinosaur? It’s like a paleontological version of the “is a hot dog a sandwich?” dilemma.

Myles Garrett Is A Huge Dinosaur Fan

As it turns out, Garrett was just throwing on a suit with dinos for fun. As it turns out, the dude is a major dinosaur fan.

He talked about his love for prehistoric creatures back in 2020.

Shooting some interviews for CBS today. Tune in on Saturday to hear all about Myles Garrett's love for dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/mWxzLm1n3w — 12th Man Productions (@12thManP) October 14, 2015

Garrett talked about modeling his game after velociraptors.

“That’s how I want my game to be: precise moves. At any moment, you can get the blow that will take you out of the game,” he said.

He has also struck up a pen-pal relationship with paleontologist Dean Lomax

“The main thing that’s stood out to me is that Myles has a genuine interest and fascination with paleontology. He’s not simply a dinosaur fanboy, but somebody who understands what the science is about and why it’s important,” Lomax told The Ringer in 2018.

