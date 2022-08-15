‘Jurassic World’ Actress Claims She Was Paid ‘Much Less’ Than Star Chris Pratt

“Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard wants people to know she made much less money than Chris Pratt for the film franchise.

The last “Jurassic World” film with Pratt and Howard came out a few weeks ago, and it was the third time the two teamed up for the dinosaur movies.

However, she didn’t make the same cut as Pratt, and it apparently wasn’t close.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set,” she told Insider when talking about reports she made $8 million for the first movie while Pratt made $10 million.

However, the actress, who is the daughter of Ron Howard, did make it clear Pratt has helped her push for money in future negotiations.

She further added, “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’ And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

It’s worth pointing out that when the first film was released in 2015, Pratt had already appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Lego Movie,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and most famously, he starred in “Parks and Rec.”

At the same time, Bryce Dallas Howard hadn’t appeared in anything major for a few years. So, it really shouldn’t be a shock to anyone she was paid less.

Superstars make more money in movies and films. It’s the same way with sports. Pratt was the face of the franchise coming off several hits, and he cashed in.

Now, they’re both way more famous and should both be doing even better! There’s no conspiracy. It’s just how the business works.