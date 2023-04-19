Four Star Recruit Becomes Youngest American-Born Pro Basketball Player In History

Videos by OutKick

Dink Pate made history with his decision to play pro basketball over college.

The four star recruit in the 2024 class announced Tuesday that he’s reclassifying to the 2023 class and will sign with the NBA G-League to play for the Ignite.

Pate, who is 17, will then enter the 2025 NBA Draft in a couple years. Top prospects can earn several hundred thousand dollars to play in the G-League over the traditional college route.

With much pray, thought, consideration, and council I have chosen to reclassify up from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023.

I will forgo college and sign with the

NBA G-League IGNITE⚡️and enter into the 2025 NBA Draft!!! #NeighborhoodHero #TheONE



~ GOD will provide pic.twitter.com/5meNVSJa6b — “DINK” Pate (@IAMTHESHOOTER1) April 18, 2023

Pate’s decision to go pro isn’t just notable because he’s going to make some money. He’s officially the youngest American-born pro basketball player in the history of the USA, according to NBC Washington.

The 6’7″ shooting guard out of Dallas turned 17 in March. He must be 19 in the calendar year of the NBA draft, which is why he can’t enter the draft until 2025.

So, while a lot of guys his age will be enjoying having a driver’s license and preparing for senior year of high school, Pate will be playing pro basketball as the youngest American to ever do so.

There have been plenty of guys to go pro out of high school, and Jeremy Tyler even skipped his senior year of high school to play in Israel. However, Pate will be the youngest American-born player to ever cash a check.

In Europe, playing pro basketball as a teenager happens all the time. Former second overall pick Darko Milicic’s pro career in Europe started at the age of 14. It’s very common overseas. It’s definitely not common in America, but the G-League is starting to throw cash at players to be a viable alternative.

Darko Milicic started his pro basketball career as a teenager in Europe. Dink Pate will now be the youngest American-born player in history. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

It should be fascinating to see if more young players follow Dink Pate’s path over playing in college. There’s a ton of money to be made, and clearly, he believes that’s the correct choice for him and his family. Time will tell whether or not it was the right call.