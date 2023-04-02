Timberwolves Suffer An Unspeakable Loss To G-League Blazers

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled defeat out of the jaws of victory in a back-breaking 107-105 home loss Sunday to the tanking Portland Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves had no business dropping this game.

The 19.5-point favorite Minnesota Timberwolves have just suffered the worst recorded NBA ATS defeat since 1995, a catastrophic loss which has dropped them 2 losses behind 8 seed in West with 3 games to play. A scenario which could doom them to the sudden death play-in bracket. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 2, 2023

They say “teams don’t tank, organizations tank” and man is Portland trying like hell to lose right now. None of the Trail Blazers’ starting 5 vs. the Timberwolves on Sunday were in their opening night starting lineup.

To give you an idea of how hard Portland is trying to lose, the Trail Blazers are 4-15 since the All-Star break. They aren’t even hiding it. Portland is losing those games by an average of 121.6-108.8.

However, glass-half-full, there is a lesson to be learned here: NEVER PARLAY NBA REGULAR-SEASON FAVORITES!! Especially in the “load management” and “tanking” eras of the NBA.

Timberwolves big Rudy Gobert is fouled by Trail Blazers SF Matisse Thybulle at Target Center in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

I have too many friends that’ll put in these dumb*** NBA parlays. In fact, the reason why there are skyscrapers in the desert is because schnooks bet these “can’t lose parlays”.

The biggest slice of “blame pie” I’m dishing out is to Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns. This dude scored 8 points vs. a Portland frontcourt of Drew Eubanks and Trent Watford. That’s unforgivable.

There is only one good picture of KAT in this Trail Blazers-Timberwolves matchup and I used it for the cover photo. He was that much of a non-factor. Towns attempted THREE SHOTS! WTF.

Karl-Anthony Towns might have the lowest basketball IQ on the planet — Geoffrow Records (@Geoffery_Clark) April 1, 2023

KAT is a 3-time NBA All-Star and 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year and he went into the witness protection program vs. a Trail Blazers team trying to lose.

There should be a shotgun NBA ruled made banning the Timberwolves from the playoffs for losing to a G-League team.

