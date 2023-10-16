Dillon Danis Has Cringe Reaction To Getting Dominated By Logan Paul

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Danis is still firing away on social media after getting dominated in the ring by Logan Paul.

The two spent months and months trading shots, and Danis really escalated things by bringing Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal into the mix with nonstop trolling.

However, he didn’t back it up in the ring. In fact, Dillon Danis looked awful during the Saturday fight, which ended in a massive brawl.

Insane ending to the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight 👀pic.twitter.com/JcUsUfUxxM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023

Dillon Danis claims he had no coaching going into Logan Paul fight.

Instead of just logging off the internet for a while, taking the L and moving on, Danis is now firing away making excuses.

He tweeted Sunday that he had “no boxing camp or coach” going into the fight. I guess people are supposed to care that he didn’t take it seriously.

Dillon Danis claims he had no coach prior to boxing match against Logan Paul. (Credit: Dillon Danis/X)

This is the definition of a cringe reaction. Honestly, I think most people would have liked to see both guys lose.

Neither is a hero, and both are incredibly annoying. They’re prime examples of the internet at its worst. The two just love attention and clout.

However, Logan went out there and was clearly the better fighter and earned the win. Danis should just accept it and move on.

Instead, he’s making excuses. Who is responsible for not having a proper camp or coach? Dillon Danis. Nobody else.

What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees… the list goes on. I won the… https://t.co/OrumXyJmFJ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

Danis lost, but did manage to grow his social media following. He cashed in for clout and attention, which is what all influencers want. Just save the excuses for another time. Making up excuses after a loss is about as cringe as it gets in the sports world. Put up or shut up, and it’s time for Danis to do the latter.