Dillon Danis Has Cringe Reaction To Getting Dominated By Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is still firing away on social media after getting dominated in the ring by Logan Paul.
The two spent months and months trading shots, and Danis really escalated things by bringing Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal into the mix with nonstop trolling.
However, he didn’t back it up in the ring. In fact, Dillon Danis looked awful during the Saturday fight, which ended in a massive brawl.
Dillon Danis claims he had no coaching going into Logan Paul fight.
Instead of just logging off the internet for a while, taking the L and moving on, Danis is now firing away making excuses.
He tweeted Sunday that he had “no boxing camp or coach” going into the fight. I guess people are supposed to care that he didn’t take it seriously.
This is the definition of a cringe reaction. Honestly, I think most people would have liked to see both guys lose.
Neither is a hero, and both are incredibly annoying. They’re prime examples of the internet at its worst. The two just love attention and clout.
However, Logan went out there and was clearly the better fighter and earned the win. Danis should just accept it and move on.
Instead, he’s making excuses. Who is responsible for not having a proper camp or coach? Dillon Danis. Nobody else.
Danis lost, but did manage to grow his social media following. He cashed in for clout and attention, which is what all influencers want. Just save the excuses for another time. Making up excuses after a loss is about as cringe as it gets in the sports world. Put up or shut up, and it’s time for Danis to do the latter.