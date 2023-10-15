Logan Paul vs. Dillon Dannis Fight Ends In Wild Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Logan Paul emerged victorious from his fight with Dillon Danis, though it ended rather chaotically.

During the sixth round, Paul knocked Danis onto the mat and took an extra swing at his opponent. This infuriated Danis, who got up and rushed over to take some extra swipes at Paul in his corner.

Ring security jumped in to break up the fight, but by then tensions reached the boiling point. People in Paul’s corner joined into the scuffle, and a furious melee ensued.

Insane ending to the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight 👀pic.twitter.com/JcUsUfUxxM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023

The referees ended the match after the scuffle, and gave the victory to Paul via disqualification. The YouTuber turned fighter won each of the previous rounds and won the fight on points accumulated.

During the scuffle, Paul attempted to go in and help break things up. However, he quickly realized it was not in his best interests and hilariously ran immediately after jumping in.

Jake Paul jumped into the Paul-Danis brawl and immediately realised he wasn’t built for that life 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/IR26M4aSt5 — OOC MMA (@oocmma) October 14, 2023

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Ending Insane, But Not that Surprising

The ending to the fight was fitting given all of the drama in the buildup to the event. It started earlier in the week when Danis approached Paul and whacked him in the face with a microphone before a press conference on Thursday.

The guy who sniped Logan Paul with that bottle could replace Mac Jonespic.twitter.com/sNr1xrdluU — OutKick (@Outkick) October 12, 2023

To further spice things up, rapper Drake decided to put down $800,000 on Paul winning the fight. In response, numerous fans put money on Danis taking home the victory, since Drake’s sports betting record in recent memory was rather suspect.

I guess Drake is the one laughing now, since it was “God’s Plan” that Paul would win.

After the fight, Paul ripped into Danis for his actions towards himself and his team.

“Dillon Danis truly is a coward,” Paul said. ” … I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. … But he was calling himself a real fighter? … Conor McGregor, you see that?”

Not satisfied with victories in boxing, Logan challenged former wrestling star Ray Mysterio to a WWE-style fight.

“This is a hobby for me,” Paul said. “My true passion, I’m a WWE superstar. … I’m an American boy, and I want that U.S. title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I’m coming for that U.S. championship.”

Mysterio, the Mexican legend, responded on X to the challenge: “I’m not hard to find, homie.”

Wouldn’t that be entertaining. Given Paul’s ability to make the unprecedented happen, we could see that matchup in the future.