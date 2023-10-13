Dillon Danis Cracks Logan Paul In The Face With A Microphone

Videos by OutKick

The Thursday press conference for the Dillon Danis/Logan Paul fight descended into pure chaos.

Danis and Paul will fight Saturday in England after months and months of nonstop trash talk and trolling. Things hit a boiling point Thursday before the fight could even happen.

Logan threw a bottle at Danis during the press conference for the fight, and Dillon Danis responded by cracking the social media star in the face with his microphone.

He hit him so hard that Logan started bleeding from his face.

The guy who sniped Logan Paul with that bottle could replace Mac Jonespic.twitter.com/sNr1xrdluU — OutKick (@Outkick) October 12, 2023

A second angle can be seen below.

The moment Dillon Danis hits Logan Paul in the face with a microphone 😲 pic.twitter.com/gSYqm9VSuS — Mail Sport (@MailSport) October 13, 2023

The Dillon Danis/Logan Paul is proceeding as planned.

One of the immediate worries after Logan got injured was whether or not the fight could now happen. Can the older Paul brother fight with a cut on his face?

Well, the fight remains on as scheduled for Saturday as scheduled, according to TMZ. That means these two will strap on the gloves and finally get after it after months of going back and forth.

Often, the hype around a fight is fake and built up just to sell PPVs. However, seeing as how Dillon Danis trolls Logan Paul at a truly incredible level involving his future wife Nina Agdal and now cracked Logan in the face with a mic, I think it’s fair to say these two genuinely do not like each other.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul went after each other during a Thursday press conference for their fight. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Also, Logan Paul might have pulled off the most cringe moment in boxing press conference history when he brought out Chris Hansen to trash Danis.

Hansen should stick to catching predators because the press conference game is clearly not for him.

Logan Paul brought out Chris Hansen from “To Catch a Predator” to mess with Dillon Danis but Dillon end up destroying them both 🤣



Here are some of Dillon’s savage lines to Chris Hansen:



“You’re at jail for tax evasion”

“Logan Paul’s dad is a pedophile”

“Gtfo of here old man” pic.twitter.com/aiGCHS0nT1 — Sam (@sambladeco) October 12, 2023

The fight is Saturday, and it’s going to be fascinating to see. Will Logan Paul win? Can Dillon Danis knock him out? Either way, people are fascinated to see how all this drama ends.