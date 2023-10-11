Dillon Brooks Ejected Five Minutes Into Preseason Game After Striking Daniel Theis’ Groin

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Brooks is in mid-season form, just five minutes into his preseason debut with the Houston Rockets. Brooks was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after hitting opposing center Daniel Theis in the groin.

It was a record time for Brooks, who saw his fair share of ejections and technical fouls last season with the Grizzlies.

Brooks first made contact with Theis moments earlier when Brooks got called for a hard screen foul. Based on his reaction, Brooks appeared irked by Theis selling the early foul to the refs. Brooks got his revenge on the ensuing inbounding play.

Chasing Bennedict Mathurin around, Brooks collided with Theis again but took the low road with a sack attack. The refs called a Flagrant 2 foul on Brooks, prompting his ejection.

WATCH:

Dillon Brooks has been ejected for this play.



pic.twitter.com/9y8wSGpZ8v — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 11, 2023

Brooks may be salty over Daniel Theis’ FIBA gold medal, or Brooks is simply back to his old ways.

In the FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer, Daniel Theis played for Team Germany while Dillon Brooks repped Team Canada. Despite a strong effort from OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brooks and Team Canada fell short of the summer championship — defeated by two-time champion Team Serbia in the semi-final round. Germany went on to defeat Serbia, 83-77, for the championship.

Or, Dillon Brooks is simply back. The Grizzlies’ goon (à la NHL) built a reputation for talking smack and delivering the occasional cheap shot. Brooks’ limited offense set him up to fail, and Memphis let Brooks walk in free agency.

Houston signed Brooks to a four-year, $80 million deal with hopes of guiding a young cast of Rockets talent, including Jabari Smith and Jalen Green.

Brooks isn’t accepting a mentor’s role anytime soon.