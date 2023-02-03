Donovan Mitchell Throws Ball At Memphis’ Dillon Brooks After Getting Hit Below Belt

Videos by OutKick

A heated matchup is brewing between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Points are flowing, and the basketballs are flying.

Tangled in the matchup were Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks — at the center of a bench-clearing fight in the third quarter of the marquee matchup.

Things went south when Brooks drove into the paint and was fouled by Evan Mobley. As Brooks went down on the play, he swung at Donovan Mitchell, hitting him below the belt and prompting Mitchell to throw a basketball at Brooks before the two started clinching.

It was a low blow by the typically dirty Brooks who’s only second to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in technical fouls this year with 13.

Following the shoving match, both Mitchell and Brooks were ejected from the game.

Mitchell has been generally regarded as a man of the people. But like any sane man, Mitchell is down to brawl if you’re willing to hit him in the groin.

The Cavs took a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.