Did Shaq Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?

Videos by OutKick

Basketball fans were concerned over the weekend after Shaquille O’ Neal tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

But don’t worry, he’s just getting a gigantic Brazilian Butt Lift.

to all the people who are worried and concerned. first off , let me say thank you. And lastly no need to worry, just had to get some BBL WORK AKA #hipreplacement. Thanks and love you all. but no need to worry and yes i’m fine. pic.twitter.com/cnmLn58YDy — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 21, 2023

… could you imagine?

The 7-foot-1, 324lbs Hall of Fame center joked with fans earlier today in a Tweet as he explained his absence from NBA on TNT. He also included a hilarious but absolutely ABSURD video of him hiking his shorts up from years ago when he was on the Lakers in front of teammate Rick Fox. (Also, look at Shaq with that hair!)

I suddenly feel bad for Shaq’s toilet seat.

O’NEAL HAS BEEN OFF TV FOR A FEW WEEKS NOW

O’Neal later told fans that he was actually undergoing a hip replacement, and not a BBL as the 51-year-old has been dealing with issues concerning an increase in weight.

In December, Shaq spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his focus to get in better shape after he reached over 400 pounds!

Shaq and Kobe Bryant having some fun during their days on the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I got a couple people involved — it’s all about eating right. I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, ‘cause I was the athlete, I wasn’t a salad eater. I won’t pay attention to any of that. I don’t care about one of that,” O’ Neal began.

“I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can’t do this, you can’t do that, more vegetables, my iron’s low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. It’s about eating right.”

At the time, he said he lost 40 pounds and was “about 75 percent” to his ultimate weight loss goal.

There’s no word when Shaq will return to the broadcast booth. His TNT cohosts, including Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have also been doing pre and postgame coverage for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.