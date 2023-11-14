Did Broncos Use An Illegal Substance Before Game-Winning Field Goal?

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills fans are trying to find anything they can to try and explain last night’s heartbreaking loss, and they may not have to look far.

Video has gone viral from last night’s ESPN broadcast that shows punter and placeholder Riley Dixon appearing to have some sort of foreign substance on his hand prior to the game winning field goal.

Is that stickum on the holders hand? Are my foreign substances banned in the NFL @PFTCommenter @PMTsportsbiz @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/M7yAUVuAKx — JS (@four1shue) November 14, 2023

The conspiracies were only ramped up after Dixon dropped an extra point snap earlier in the game without having the substance, or whatever it was, on his hand.

Hmm…

Do we have a Michael Pineda situation here? Was Dixon using some sort of Stickum or pine tar-esque substance for a better grip during a crucial, last second play of the game? All Bills fans know is that the Broncos were able to make the kick when it mattered (after missing the first one right but not because of Dixon).

NFL HAS WARNED TEAMS ON KICKING PROCEDURES

As the video made its way around socials Bills fans were screaming “WHAT IS THAT!” while Broncos fans were hilariously claiming that it was everything from a stigmata to a case of running out of toilet paper.

According to NFL Rule 11-4-5, “No article of any type may be placed on the field, or used in any manner, to assist a player in the execution of a field goal and/or [extra-point] Try attempt.” This also deals with foreign substances.

During last year’s playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles were accused of possibly using some sort of prop or tee during kicking attempts. The league was so concerned about it that they sent a reminder to all teams what the rules were.

We’ll see if the NFL or reporters look into what was on Riley’s hand.

But what do you think? Was it a foreign substance, a bandage, a sign from Jesus himself?

Let me know – tweet me @TheGunzShow